Mental health support key factor in job search for younger generations, study says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There’s a shift happening in the workforce. Baby Boomers are starting to retire while Gen-Z and Millennials are taking over.

46% of the workforce is made up of Gen Z and Millennials, according to Gallup.

The Gallup study shows Baby Boomers care more about ethical decision-making within leadership, but the younger generation are choosing mental health and whether or not their employer cares about their well-being.

60% of Gen Z said mental health support is a key factor in deciding to choose an employer or stay with an employer.

At a time where we’re seeing the “great resignation,” COVID burnout, and people re-evaluating the way they view their work-life balance, it’s something companies should take note of.

Sean O’Donnell, the executive director of Foundation for Recovery, says mental health issues and substance misuse often go hand-in-hand and they’re seeing a drastic increase in people using their services.

He says it’s time the private sector recognizes the need and there are free, local resources to help.

“We created this new initiative called the recovery-friendly workplace initiative. The goal is to provide free resources, customized training and match employers up with a recovery-friendly workplace ambassador and guide them through a process of starting to make these changes within the workplace so we provide training, free resources and mentorship to business leaders on how to start making this shift,” O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell says companies that make employee well-being a priority are seeing it help their bottom line with less absenteeism, increased productivity and increased retention.

If you'd like to sign up for Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative, find more information on forrecovery.org.