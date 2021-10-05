Study: Henderson ranks 2nd safest large city in nation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Henderson ranks as one of the safest larger cities in the U.S. in a recent study.

According to research group AdvisorSmith, Henderson ranks No. 2 overall as the safest large city in the nation.

The survey reports:

Henderson's violent crime rate was 10.7 per 1000 residents, and the city had a property crime score of 14.3.

Henderson had a total crime score of 36.8.

Henderson ranked higher than another large city in Nevada, Las Vegas (17).

The research group says it analyzed 3,115 cities for violent and property crimes to create a proprietary crime score and based each city's safety ranking upon its crime score.

According to the study, the safest large city in the U.S is Virginia Beach, Virginia. While Kansas City, Missouri, was at the other end with a No. 59 and last ranking of safest large cities.

The data was categorized by city size to find the safest small, midsize, and large cities in the country, according to the group.

Las Vegas came in at No. 17 overall on larger cities, just behind Fort Worth, Texas, and just ahead of Los Angeles.

The full study can be seen here.