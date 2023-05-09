Study: For every 10k residents in southern Nevada, there are 48.9 identity theft reports

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A data study from Upgraded Points ranks Las Vegas in the top 10 with the highest rates of identity theft across the U.S.

"Anyone and everyone is at risk of falling victim to a data breach or cyber attack, and hackers and cybercriminals come up with new ways to steal sensitive information and personal data every day," officials with the study wrote.

In the study, researchers noted that the pandemic brought an unprecedented surge in identity theft, with over 1 million reports of identity theft in 2020 and more in 2021. The reports fall in 2022, less than what was reported for 2020.

Sources from the Federal Trade Commission's Consumer Sentinel Network shows that southern states lead the country with the most identity theft reports per capita.

Georgia tops the list at 55.9 reports per 10k residents.

For Las Vegas, Henderson and the Paradise area, we rank 8th on the list alongside large metro areas with 48.9 reports of identity theft per 10k residents.

Large metro areas, according to the study, means that there are over 1 million people living in the area.

In total, there have been 11,219 identity theft reports in 2023 for the listed area.