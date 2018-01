While some parents and families may disagree, one study found that Nevada is one of the worst places to raise a family.

According to WalletHub, Nevada ranked 41 overall on the list with child care costs even lower on the list at 47, 44th for median family salary, 48th for violent crime rate and 50th for divorce and separation rate.

Fortunately, the infant mortality rate is much better, ranking 16th overall while Nevada ranked 8th for family fun.