Students react to new UNLV campus shooting footage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 20 hours of video and audio footage from the deadly shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas has been released.

University officials said the records are being released as a result of public records request and in accordance with state law.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has previously released bodycam footage from multiple officers.

In one of the new videos, university police officer Cody Schmidt is seen responding to Beam Hall shortly after hearing gunshots. Schmidt is seen leaving the Student Union building and running toward the main entrance of Beam Hall. Officials said he is on the scene within 78 seconds.

In a separate campus surveillance video, a wounded victim is seen walking towards a Metro patrol car. Two Metro officers are then seen giving medical assistance to the victim. The victim is then placed in the trunk of the patrol car before the car drives off. Audio released includes the two gunshots heard at Beam Hall.

UNLV students told Channel 13 although it has been difficult to watch and hear all the footage, they feel it is necessary to move forward from the incident.

"It gives a chance to see everything and be able to look at it and be like okay, this is what happened, what can we do better, what can be enforced, what can be executed so that something like this doesn't happen," said UNLV junior Steve Washington. "So as sobering as it is, I think it's needed for people to see it and for it to be released."

Students also said they've noticed more security on campus since the shooting and do feel safer.

"I believe they did a good job in making sure there's less threat," said UNLV junior Nathan Arguelles. "I do believe UNLV took that threat seriously and they allowed more security for the students."

In a statement from UNLV President Dr. Keith Whitfield, he said:

“These records are a painful reminder of the darkest day in our university’s history. We continue to mourn with the family and friends of our three faculty members whose lives were taken. But I am also heartened by the swift and heroic actions of our UPD officers and all first responders, and by the compassion and kindness shown by our staff, faculty, and students toward one another. On difficult days of my own reflection and recovery, I have personally chosen to focus on the actions of bravery, care, and support I have seen and witnessed throughout our healing process. As the Rebel Recovery process continues, we are guided by our values of compassion and inclusivity and driven by the notion that the safety, security, and well-being of the UNLV family – our employees and students – are our priority. We remain UNLV Strong and are grateful for the love and support the community has exhibited.”

The shooting left three faculty members dead and a fourth person injured.