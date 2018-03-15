UPDATE MARCH 14: Hundreds of students around the Las Vegas valley participated in National School Walkout Day on March 14. 13 Action News was at Desert Oasis High School and Las Vegas Academy.

At Las Vegas Academy, students say they no longer feel safe going to school. "If you hear a balloon pop, you wonder am I next?," says student Sarah Lieberman. She says students go to school with constant anxiety over another mass shooting.

They say 1 October hit close to home for them, and that after the Florida shooting, they knew they wanted to make their voices heard.

Their principal, Scott Walker, said he support his students in the walkout. He says being downtown and having an open campus, security is always a concern, and he's proud of his students for speaking up.

"They're amazing, and I know that these kids are prepared to lead us through these new social issues that haunt us. something's got to be done and they're the ones to do it," Walker says.

Around the country and right here in Las Vegas, students are walking out of class in support of gun reforms in the wake of the Parkland, Florida shooting. March 14 is being labeled as National School Walkout Day.

That includes several schools around the valley, including Desert Oasis High School. Parents there tell us they're proud of their children for standing up for what they believe in.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, students will begin walking out of school for the protest.

"Sometimes it's more important to stand up for you think is right and take the punishment," says grandparent Mary Lowell.

The Clark County School District sent out a notice saying leaving class would still be considered an unexcused absence.

But the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Nevada says just because school districts have the right to mark students late or absent, students don't lose all their First Amendment rights in the classroom as long as they're not creating a disruption. They say they'll be keeping a close eye on what happens tomorrow.

'We've been reaching out to superintendents across the state to work with the kids and treat this as they would any other absence," says Tod Story with the ACLU.

But some parents aren't encouraging their students to participate. One parent told us he feels some students are participating out of peer pressure rather than real conviction.

Also, not all students are actually walking out of schools. Spring Valley High School is planning what they are calling a walk around. Students will remain on campus. And Shadow Ridge High School is planning a "talk it out." Students at that school will gather to talk about gun reform. And students at Green Valley High School will father for an assembly.

Here's a list of some of the other schools participating:

