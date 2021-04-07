Students demanding end of police officers at Clark County schools

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Students are demanding an end to on-campus police officers.

A demonstration is scheduled to be held at 3 p.m. outside the Clark County School District administrative building.

The demonstration comes on the heels of a new report by Youth Mandate, a group that seeks to end the school to prison to deportation pipeline, as two in five students say they don't feel safe when they see police at school.

Some students even reported feeling targeted.

Activists are asking schools to invest more money into mental health resources, more teachers and youth programs instead of police.

CCSD has not immediately commented about Wednesday's demonstration.