Student with gun arrested at Basic Academy of International Studies

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A student was arrested after bringing a gun to a Henderson high school on Wednesday, the Clark County School District confirmed.

District police recovered a gun and arrested a student at Basic Academy of International Studies, according to an email from the school's principal, Gerald Bustamante.

Privacy laws prevented school officials from elaborating on disciplinary action against the student, who was not identified.

Bustamante said "this event serves as a reminder that weapons of any kind are not permitted on campus."

"As it has been communicated multiple times, the Clark County School District is actively pursuing any and all legal actions against students who engage in violence and violate the CCSD Code of Conduct," Bustamante stated.

He asked that parents talk to their students about the consequences of breaking CCSD's code of conduct.

"We take the personal safety of each and every student very seriously," Bustamante stated, inviting parents to contact the school office.

Parents and students can report suspicious activity through the district's SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through a free, downloadable phone app or online at safevoicenv.org. Clark County School District Police can be reached at 702-799-5411 "for immediate attention."