Watch
Local News

Actions

Student denied emergency relief in Nevada vaccination suit

items.[0].image.alt
vaccine
A coronavirus vaccine is now available in Russia.
vaccine
Posted at 10:27 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 01:27:09-05

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada college student who argues he's immune from COVID-19 because he was previously infected has lost his bid for an emergency court order in his legal battle over vaccination mandates.

Jacob Gold, 18, was seeking a temporary restraining order that would have allowed him to register for classes while his presses his federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the University of Nevada, Reno's mandatory vaccination policy.

The judge ruled Gold has failed to establish a fundamental constitutional right to refuse vaccination. He says the school has a right to try to protect the campus community with thousands of students, faculty and staff from a deadly infectious disease.

PREVIOUS: Nevada student suing over university vaccination mandates

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH