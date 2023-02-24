Strip shuts down for Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Las Vegas is back in town taking over the strip with distances for everyone including 5K, 10K, and Half Marathon.

The Saturday night 5K will take place downtown at 5 p.m. on Las Vegas Blvd and Carson Ave. Sunday, the Half Marathon and 10k will start near Park MGM at 4:30 p.m. and end mid-strip at the volcano at the Mirage Hotel & Casino.

North and southbound lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed at different sections throughout the day from noon until midnight.

Las Vegas Metro Police warn drivers to expect delays on Saturday and Sunday. Event organizers say runners can expect to see live music while passing iconic las vegas sights.

“Rock n Roll running series is all about bringing fun to the run and for Vegas that is no different.” Marketing Director Kaitlin Heck. “We are the world’s largest running party and that’s something that we carried through our axle to race day.”