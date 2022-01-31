Strip club in Las Vegas accepting Bitcoin for lap dances, entertainer tipping

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Crazy Horse 3 gentlemen’s club reports it is accepting another type of payment from guests.

Monday, the club announced that it will start taking Bitcoin payments for dance dollars that are valid for lap dances and entertainer tipping.

“We are thrilled to cater to our tech-savvy customers, and offer an additional layer of privacy, and flexibility by accepting Bitcoin payments for lap dances and entertainer tipping,” said Crazy Horse 3 publicist Lindsay Feldman. “Guests can enjoy all our bustling adult entertainment anonymously and instantly."

Guests can scan a QR code, which will allow for an instant and seamless Bitcoin payment transaction through their crypto wallet, without a paper trail, according to the club.

Crazy Horse 3 is located on Russell Road near Allegiant Stadium.