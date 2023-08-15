String of home invasions in northwest Las Vegas caught on camera

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A string of home invasions in the northwest valley are leaving homeowners frustrated. The break-ins were caught on camera and showed the criminals masked and armed.

On August 10 at about 2 p.m., Luke Simonis said three people broke into his home just outside of the Lakes community.

His home surveillance footage caught the people smashing a sliding glass door and entering the home. The first person is wearing a mask, gloves and has a gun drawn. Seconds later, two more people follow in.

“My first thought was the house didn’t feel the same,” said Simonis. “I felt a bit violated.”

Simonis lives with his wife, his mother and three daughters. He said no one was home at the time.

“My mom left the house to pick up the girls from school,” Simonis said. “When she returned, she texted that the back door was broken.”

Simonis said the intruders took some jewelry, cash and other small items. Just days prior, on Sunday, Aug. 6, a similar incident happened at Rebecca W.’s home in the northwest valley. Also, no one was home.

“They’re coming up the stairs, one of them, with two guns drawn, fingers on the trigger,” Rebecca said. “They tore apart our bedroom. They tore apart our bathroom. They tore apart our office. It’s very unnerving and makes you feel violated.”

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's crime statistics, there were 23 burglaries from August 5 to August 11. Eight of them were in the northwest valley. This is a more than five percent spike since this time last year in the area.

Metro’s crime report also shows northwest valley property crimes as a whole are up more than 10 percent than this time last year.

Another homeowner who wanted to stay anonymous said their house was invaded last week and she was held at gunpoint.

Homeowners tell Channel 13, they are thankful no one was hurt.

“I thank God no was home at the time, my mom, my girls, my wife, myself; because who knows what they would’ve done,” Simonis said.

They also want to send the message out to the community to communicate closely with neighbors to prevent crimes like these.

“If there’s something in your neighborhood that’s out of place, don’t ignore it,” said Rebecca. “Be a nosy neighbor. Be a nice, nosy neighbor.”

All the homeowners who spoke with Channel 13 believe the intruders may be working as a team. Their security footage caught a black sedan parked outside each of their homes.

Currently, the intruders are still on the loose. Anyone with information can call Metro police.

Police announced Monday evening that they are investigating the invasions.