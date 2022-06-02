Strike averted: Republic Services, union reach 'tentative' agreement for Vegas valley workers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Republic Services and a union representing Las Vegas valley sanitation workers have reached an agreement that avoids a potential workers' strike.

Last month, more than 1,200 Teamsters Local 631 members voted to strike over contract negotiations.

"These workers will not hesitate to strike if things don't change in the next three weeks," Local 631 secretary-treasurer Tony Blitsch said at the time.

But on Wednesday, the union announced it had reached a tentative agreement with Republic Services for a new, five-year collective bargaining agreement that avoids a strike.

Blitsch said the new contract "provides generous wage and pension increases and provides high quality health insurance at no cost to the members." It also "includes important language that resolves many issues that the union had with the treatment of members in the workplace."

In a statement, Republic Services called the tentative agreement "fair to both our valued employees in Las Vegas and the Company."

With a tentative agreement in place, Blitsch said Southern Nevada residents can count on their trash services continuing without interruption. He thanked the community for their support during the negotiations.

"The residents of Southern Nevada love their waste drivers and employees as much as these employees love their customers," Blitsch said.

Teamsters Local 631 members are expected to vote on ratifying the new agreement on June 12.

The full statement from Republic Services can be read below: