Strike averted: Republic Services, union reach 'tentative' agreement for Vegas valley workers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Republic Services and a union representing Las Vegas valley sanitation workers have reached an agreement that avoids a potential workers' strike.
Last month, more than 1,200 Teamsters Local 631 members voted to strike over contract negotiations.
"These workers will not hesitate to strike if things don't change in the next three weeks," Local 631 secretary-treasurer Tony Blitsch said at the time.
BACKGROUND: 1,200 Las Vegas valley Republic Services workers vote to strike, union says
But on Wednesday, the union announced it had reached a tentative agreement with Republic Services for a new, five-year collective bargaining agreement that avoids a strike.
Blitsch said the new contract "provides generous wage and pension increases and provides high quality health insurance at no cost to the members." It also "includes important language that resolves many issues that the union had with the treatment of members in the workplace."
In a statement, Republic Services called the tentative agreement "fair to both our valued employees in Las Vegas and the Company."
With a tentative agreement in place, Blitsch said Southern Nevada residents can count on their trash services continuing without interruption. He thanked the community for their support during the negotiations.
"The residents of Southern Nevada love their waste drivers and employees as much as these employees love their customers," Blitsch said.
Teamsters Local 631 members are expected to vote on ratifying the new agreement on June 12.
The full statement from Republic Services can be read below:
We are pleased to announce that Republic Services has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Teamsters Local 631 that is fair for both our valued employees in Las Vegas and the Company. Republic currently offers one of the best total compensation packages in our industry right here in the Las Vegas valley, and we’re eager to continue enhancing how we reward our employees for their hard work. We appreciate the Union’s willingness to engage in productive dialogue and look forward to continuing to provide the highest level of service and support for our customers in Las Vegas and Southern Nevada.