Stressed out? Study finds Nevada among most stressed states

Feeling stressed? It's not surprising considering that one study found Nevada as one of the most stressed states.

According to WalletHub, Nevada ranks 5th for the most stressed states and 1st for family-related stress. Nevada was also 8th for stress related to health and safety, 19th for money-related stress and 29th for work-related stress.

WalletHub also found that Nevada is tied for 3rd for the lowest credit score and had the second highest divorce rate. Nevada also has the 3rd fewest number of psychologists per capita.

WalletHub reported that women's stress rates went up in the last year while men's dropped.

Louisiana was found to be the most stressed state, followed by New Mexico, West Virginia and Mississippi. According to WalletHub, the least stressed state was Minnesota.