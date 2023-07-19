Street vendors can now operate legally in Nevada, helping Latinos

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A day of celebration for street vendors across Nevada as Governor Joe Lombardo and other state leaders held a ceremonial signing of Senate Bill 92, granting them the right to operate legally.

The bill allows street food vendors with the necessary permits to operate legally in the state.

Mayely Hernandez has been selling fruit on the street since she was 15. She says the new legal status brings a sense of security and legitimacy to her businesses and provides a safer working environment.

"She has faced harassment, sexual harassment, discrimination, and racism in so many different forms. This means that she will longer have to get arrested. This means that she will no longer have to be harassed," Hernandez said.

Although regulations outlining the operational guidelines for street vendors have yet to be developed, Nevada state Senator, Fabian Doñate says he is confident this bill will contribute to their overall success.

"Let me make this clear, street food vendors are here to stay, and now they will, and now they have the opportunity to operate legally," Doñate said.

Governor Joe Lombardo says he understands the bill's importance and meaning to the Latino community.

"Nevada is open for business, and street vendors are a part of the Nevada fabric, and there's no reason why they can't operate safely and contribute to what we're trying to achieve in the state of Nevada," he said.

The bill officially passed on July 1 and will help protect hundreds of Latino business owners.