Streaming TV prices continue to climb: What you need to know for 2025

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As streaming platforms grow in popularity, so do their prices. Customers are bracing for yet another round of increases across several major streaming services, with some subscriptions nearing the cost of traditional cable.

Streaming, once as a cost-effective alternative to cable, is becoming more expensive. Heading into the new year, prices are set to climb even higher, impacting platforms like YouTube TV, Disney+, and Netflix.

When YouTube TV launched in 2017, it was priced at just $35 monthly. Since then, prices have steadily risen—climbing to $50 in 2019, $73 last year, and a projected $83 per month starting in 2025.

But YouTube TV isn’t the only service that is raising prices. In July, Peacock increased its premium subscription to $80 per year. Then in October, Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+—all owned by Disney—announced their price hikes.

Meanwhile, Netflix users should also prepare for potential price increases in the coming year, as the platform is expected to adjust its subscription rates again.

Streaming service expert Kelley Carter explains that these increases reflect a larger trend in how we consume and pay for TV.

“A few years back, they were looking at ways to cut costs of what it was to consume cable television. The fact of the matter is that it costs more than ever, and it almost doesn't matter where you get your TV from right now,” Carter says.

Carter offers a few tips to help consumers manage the financial burden of streaming:

Stream Swapping: Maintain only one subscription at a time and rotate between services as needed.

Explore Free Options: Look into free TV apps, which can provide entertainment without the added costs.

Review Your Subscriptions: Regularly assess your streaming plans to ensure they align with your current viewing habits and interests.

If you’re budgeting for your entertainment in 2025, it’s essential to account for these upcoming price changes. Stay informed and explore alternatives to keep costs under control while enjoying your favorite content.

YouTube TV: Launched in 2017 at $35 per month, it increased to $50 in 2019, $73 in 2023, and is set to rise to $83 per month in 2025.

Peacock: In July 2024, Peacock raised the price of its ad-supported plan from $5.99 to $7.99 per month, and its ad-free plan from $11.99 to $13.99 per month.

Disney+: In October 2024, Disney+ increased its ad-free plan price from $10.99 to $13.99 per month.

Hulu: Also in October 2024, Hulu raised its ad-free plan price from $14.99 to $17.99 per month.

ESPN+: In October 2024, ESPN+ increased its subscription price from $9.99 to $10.99 per month.

Netflix: In October 2024, Netflix raised the price of its Premium plan from $19.99 to $22.99 per month.

Paramount+: In August 2024, Paramount+ increased the price of its Premium plan from $11.99 to $12.99 per month.

Max (formerly HBO Max): In June 2024, Max raised the price of its ad-free plans by $1 per month.

Sling TV: In February 2024, Sling TV raised the price of its Sling Blue plan from $40 to $45 per month, and its Sling Orange + Blue plan from $55 to $60 per month.

Fubo TV: In February 2024, Fubo TV increased the price of its Pro plan from $75.99 to $79.99 per month.

Discovery+: In November 2023, Discovery+ raised its subscription price from $6.99 to $8.99 per month.

Apple TV+: In October 2023, Apple TV+ increased its subscription price from $6.99 to $9.99 per month.