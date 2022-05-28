Strangers fill Las Vegas wedding venue after couple receives few RSVPs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A soon-to-be bride in Las Vegas went from having almost no RSVP's to their wedding to having hundreds.

It all started when a post Minnie Shahay made on Facebook explaining her dilemma, received a lot more traction than she ever anticipated.

Now, she has a waitlist of perfect strangers that have turned into her friends.

Sounds strange? Well, Shahay admits she thought so too at first.

Now, they'll be filling these empty chairs on one of the best days of her life.

But, you're probably wondering: how'd this happen?

"I didn't get my RSVP's back, didn't get them back, didn't get them back and then all of a sudden I started getting family members telling me - I can't make it, I can't get the time off, or I'm going here or I'm going there" Shahay said.

The venue was booked, the decorations chosen, and invitations sent out with everything paid for.

So, Shahay turned to Facebook at first, just venting about what happened but then she decided to give people the opportunity to attend.

"I was thinking maybe I'll get 10,20 responses. People were saying I'll come, I'll come and I'm like oh my gosh these people would actually come to my wedding" Said Shahay.

To her surprise, hundreds poured in some even offering to travel cross country for the big day.

Strangers, turned friends turning a bride's nightmare into a dream wedding.

"It's so overwhelming. I just really can't wait to meet all my new friends. So, just happy, that I'll be able to look up and see people that are smiling and happy for me and they made the effort to come to my wedding" Said Shahay.