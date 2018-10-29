LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Adult film star Stormy Daniels has been hired as the official corporate spokeswoman for Deja Vu Services.

Deja Vu, an adult entrainment group, said Daniels' appeal, superb communication skills, and connections made her a perfect candidate for the position.

"We feel that having Ms. Daniels as our official spokesperson will take our public relations efforts to new heights," said Kristi Flores, a company representative. We always have various PR and lobbying needs that affect the adult entertainment industry at large."

Daniels made previous headlines when discussing a situation with Donald Trump.

Deja Vu operates a number of clubs and adult retail stores, including a few locations in Las Vegas.

The company said Daniels will also look to confront industry issues affecting female adult entertainers.