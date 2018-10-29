Stormy Daniels new spokeswoman for Deja Vu Services

Jordan Gartner
5:26 PM, Oct 28, 2018
2 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 22: Adult film actress/director Stormy Daniels poses at the Wicked Pictures booth at the 2015 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo at the Hard Rock Hotel &amp; Casino on January 22, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Ethan Miller
Copyright Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Adult film star Stormy Daniels has been hired as the official corporate spokeswoman for Deja Vu Services. 

Deja Vu, an adult entrainment group, said Daniels' appeal, superb communication skills, and connections made her a perfect candidate for the position.

"We feel that having Ms. Daniels as our official spokesperson will take our public relations efforts to new heights," said Kristi Flores, a company representative. We always have various PR and lobbying needs that affect the adult entertainment industry at large."

Daniels made previous headlines when discussing a situation with Donald Trump.

RELATED: Stormy Daniels discussed alleged affair with Trump on radio show

Deja Vu operates a number of clubs and adult retail stores, including a few locations in Las Vegas.

The company said Daniels will also look to confront industry issues affecting female adult entertainers. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top