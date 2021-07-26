Storms batter Clark County Sunday with flooding, high winds and lightning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Heavy rains, high winds and lightning battered large swaths of the Las Vegas valley Sunday as monsoon moisture swept through the region leaving thousands of people without power.
Round 2 is on the way! Keep your eyes to the skies and stay safe @KTNV #nvwx #lasvegasweather pic.twitter.com/PDMSNE65Zz— Bree Guy (@breeguywx) July 26, 2021
NV Energy said at the peak of the storm more than 13,000 customers were without power and 1,300 remained without around 4:30 a.m.
Henderson and North Las Vegas saw the lion's share of the rainfall totaling nearly an inch at several rain gauges at the National Weather Service.
One NWS radar, the KESX installation, was knocked out potentially by a lightning strike.
The weather service said workers in Las Vegas can still track storms with several adjacent radars and satellite data.
What most of our valley washes look like this morning following the heavy rainfall we got overnight! This is the wash that runs parallel to Stephanie St. pic.twitter.com/WoXBhy6JFg— Zora Asberry (@ZoraAsberryKTNV) July 26, 2021