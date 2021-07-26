Watch
Local News

Actions

Storms batter Clark County Sunday with flooding, high winds and lightning

More could be on the way
items.[0].videoTitle
NEWS: Monsoon storms dropped nearly an inch of rain on sections of North Las Vegas and Henderson late Sunday.
Posted at 5:20 AM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 09:45:01-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Heavy rains, high winds and lightning battered large swaths of the Las Vegas valley Sunday as monsoon moisture swept through the region leaving thousands of people without power.

NV Energy said at the peak of the storm more than 13,000 customers were without power and 1,300 remained without around 4:30 a.m.

FULL WEATHER FORECAST

Henderson and North Las Vegas saw the lion's share of the rainfall totaling nearly an inch at several rain gauges at the National Weather Service.

RELATED: More than 2,500 customers without power early Monday morning

One NWS radar, the KESX installation, was knocked out potentially by a lightning strike.

Early morning traffic report | July 26, 2021

The weather service said workers in Las Vegas can still track storms with several adjacent radars and satellite data.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH