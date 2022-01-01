Watch
Guests to 50 mph possible in Las Vegas NYE, AREA15 employees evacuated

Abel Garcia, 13 Action News
Employees at AREA15 are evacuated from the New Year's Eve Playa Playground celebration due to strong winds on Dec. 31, 202`1. (Abel Garcia, 13 Action News)
Posted at 6:58 PM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 22:45:07-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is experiencing strong wind gusts on New Year's Eve.

Gusts that were forecasted to land between 20 and 30 miles per hour are closer to 45 and 50, however, the National Weather Service says the winds are expected to relax after 9 p.m.

As of now, there is no word that any fireworks plans are impacted but 13 Action News is following the weather closely.

Meanwhile, at AREA15 where a Playa Playground event is set to take place, employees are being evacuated due to strong winds.

13 Action News Reporter Abel Garcia has an update from the area:

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

