Stolen 42-year-old parrot returned to owner 'safe and sound'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sam, the 42-year-old parrot stolen from his owner’s store on Sept. 28, has been returned safe and sound.

Sam had been living inside American Printing, a downtown business on Fremont Street, for 15 years until a man broke in through a back garage and stole him in the dead of night.

Surveillance footage from the store showed a man opening the cage, grabbing the bird and fighting with it as he ran out the back and into the night.

Sam's owner Brenda Fishbach feared that the bird, who was already over his life expectancy, would not survive outside of her care. Fishbach even offered a $1,000 reward for her parrot’s return with “no questions asked.”

On Monday night, Fishback says she got a call from a woman who had the bird. True to her promise, Fishback paid out the reward money for getting him back without asking any questions.

"Who had him, what happened – I could go over it 100 times in my brain,” Fishbach told KTNV. “But, you know what? He’s back, that's what’s important and he’s safe. Whoever had him did not hurt him and I’m very grateful for that.”