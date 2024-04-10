STEAM Month at the Library District offers free science, technology events

Las Vegas-Clark County Libraries celebrates its annual STEAM Month, inviting children and adults to a variety of free events highlighting Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math subjects.

“We’re so excited about STEAM Month,” said Emily Wirshing, Outreach Services Manager with the Library District. “We’re most proud of our 3D printing program. To get a certificate to 3D print, you just need to be 10 years old and have a library card.”

From the Technology Petting Zoo to the LEGO League to Battle of the Bots, The Library District is offering events catering to a range of ages. A list of events at each library branch is included on the website at thelibrarydistrict.org.