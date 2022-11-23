Station Casinos reveals details regarding new 'Wildfire Casino' coming Fremont Area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Station Casinos has revealed plans for its new Wildfire Casino on Fremont. The new casino destination, which is set to open in early February, will provide guests with various gaming options, a STN Sports book, IHOP, and Tacos El Pastor food outlets. Crews installed exterior signage on the building Tuesday.

The 21,000-square-foot casino will house over 200 slot machines, as well as bar-top gaming and electronic table games.

Along with a buzzing bar, Wildfire Casino will have a STN Sportsbook where customers can place over-the-counter and kiosk bets and watch the best sporting events.

Per a release, Wildfire will provide guests with convenient, always-free parking, friendly team members, and connectivity to the Boarding Pass network.

The new Wildfire is located at 2700 Fremont and is set to open in early February 2023. Those interested in more information can visit www.wildfiregaming.com. Information on future employment can be found at www.stationcasinosjobs.com.