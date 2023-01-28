Station Casinos announces February opening of new Wildfire Casino on Fremont Street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Station Casinos' new Fremont Street casino will open its doors to the public in two weeks, the company announced Friday.

The Wildfire Casino, located on 2700 E. Fremont St. off of Charleston Boulevard and Fremont Street, is scheduled to open on Friday, Feb. 10 at 12 p.m.

"The all-new 21,000-square-foot neighborhood casino boasts over 200 of the latest and most popular slot machines, plus bar-top gaming and electronic table games," a Station Casinos spokesperson stated in a news release.

The new casino will feature a STN sportsbook and feature dining options including IHOP and Tacos El Pastor, the company noted.