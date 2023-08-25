Arizona kidnapper arrested, was making way to Las Vegas

SELIGMAN, AZ (KNXV) — An Arizona woman is safe after being kidnapped from a car dealership and driven to the Las Vegas area.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, a woman was reported missing by her mother on Tuesday and named 41-year-old Jacob Wilhoit as a person of interest. Investigators said he abducted the victim from a car dealership in the Phoenix area on Monday morning while wearing a wig and pretending to be an Uber driver.

He reportedly restrained her as they drove to Las Vegas and spent the night at a park near Lake Mead.

Authorities said the pair stopped at a Chevron store in Seligman on Tuesday night. That's where the woman passed a note to another customer saying she had been kidnapped. The woman reportedly wrote her name, a description of the vehicle she was in, a phone number and their destinations, along with a plea to call 911.

On Thursday, the Sheriff's Office released a photo of the actual note:

The customer called for help and gave authorities a description of the woman and Wilhoit as well as the direction they were traveling. Deputies and Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers located the vehicle along I-40.

Officials detained Wilhoit at the scene and also recovered multiple firearms from his vehicle. He is facing multiple charges including harassment, threatening, and intimidating, aggravated assault, unlawful imprisonment, and kidnapping.