Watch Now
Local NewsState

Actions

Arizona kidnapper arrested, was making way to Las Vegas

YCSO says the woman was kidnapped from the Phoenix area
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Police lights
Posted at 5:48 PM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 20:48:43-04

SELIGMAN, AZ (KNXV) — An Arizona woman is safe after being kidnapped from a car dealership and driven to the Las Vegas area.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, a woman was reported missing by her mother on Tuesday and named 41-year-old Jacob Wilhoit as a person of interest. Investigators said he abducted the victim from a car dealership in the Phoenix area on Monday morning while wearing a wig and pretending to be an Uber driver.

He reportedly restrained her as they drove to Las Vegas and spent the night at a park near Lake Mead.

Authorities said the pair stopped at a Chevron store in Seligman on Tuesday night. That's where the woman passed a note to another customer saying she had been kidnapped. The woman reportedly wrote her name, a description of the vehicle she was in, a phone number and their destinations, along with a plea to call 911.

On Thursday, the Sheriff's Office released a photo of the actual note:

The customer called for help and gave authorities a description of the woman and Wilhoit as well as the direction they were traveling. Deputies and Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers located the vehicle along I-40.

Officials detained Wilhoit at the scene and also recovered multiple firearms from his vehicle. He is facing multiple charges including harassment, threatening, and intimidating, aggravated assault, unlawful imprisonment, and kidnapping.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH