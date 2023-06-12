State troopers rescue kitten roaming Las Vegas highway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A baby kitten was roaming a highway in Las Vegas when Nevada State Troopers got a call for help.

The kitten was on the I-95 on-ramp. Trooper Estrada got out of her patrol vehicle and proceeded to make attempts to catch the little explorer.

Last week, Nevada State Police received calls about a kitten on the on-ramp to a busy highway in Las Vegas.Trooper Estrada quickly responded...#NevadaStatePolice #Trooper #kittenrescue #kitten #Nevada pic.twitter.com/4CqKrAmRsZ — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) June 12, 2023

After some back and forth, and a little chasing as cars drove by, Estrada was able to capture the kitten.

Highway Patrol manager, Steve, then worked to get the scared cat out of the car.

According to state police, the kitten was quickly adopted into a "wonderful" family.