State police: Shooting investigation prompted hours-long closure of northbound I-15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A shooting on Tuesday night led Nevada State Police to shut down a stretch of northbound Interstate 15 for several hours.

The closure was in place from U.S. 95 to the northern 215 beltway. As of 1:38 a.m. Wednesday, all lanes had been reopened.

In a statement Wednesday morning, a Nevada State Police public information officer wrote that a shooting on Lake Mead Boulevard prompted the closure.

One person was shot and taken to a local hospital, where they were said to be in stable condition, according to the police spokesperson.

The I-15 closure was put in place "to facilitate investigative efforts," police stated.

"Currently, there is no identified threat to public safety," the spokesperson wrote, adding that an investigation into the incident is still active.

Channel 13 reached out to Nevada State Police to inquire why the shooting would have prompted a freeway closure so far north of Lake Mead. As of this report, we had not heard back.

State police asked anyone with information about the incident to call its Investigation Division at 702-668-3260.