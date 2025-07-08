State Police, Las Vegas Metro release enforcement numbers for July 4th holiday weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Law enforcement officers were busy over the weekend, with hundreds of stops and citations made during the Fourth of July holiday.

Statewide from midnight on July 4 through 6 a.m. on July 5 , the Nevada Highway Patrol conducted 939 enforcement stops and issued 744 citations.

Troopers made 30 arrests, including 27 for suspicion of driving under the influence.

The Nevada Highway Patrol investigated 50 vehicle crashes, which unfortunately included two fatalities.

In the Las Vegas Area:



350 enforcement stops

15 DUI arrests

423 citations

33 crashes

1 fatal crash

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department also released its numbers for the weekend blitz.

From July 4 through July 6, LVMPD made 861 traffic stops, issued 473 citations, made 68 DUI arrests and recovered three firearms and over a kilogram of meth.

