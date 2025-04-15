State officials share their thoughts on casino co-owner and philanthropist Elaine Wynn

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Elaine Wynn, co-founder of Mirage Resorts and Wynn Resorts, has died at 82.

She played an instrumental role in shaping the modern-day Las Vegas, from the Golden Nugget to The Mirage, establishing the paradigm for everything that followed, including Bellagio, Wynn and Encore resorts.

Channel 13 spoke one-on-one with her to reflect on the legacy of The Mirage as it closed its doors last year.

As the largest individual shareholder of Wynn Resorts, Ms. Wynn wielded significant influence, not just as an investor, but as a steward of a vision that transcended mere entertainment.

She understood that Las Vegas was not just a destination; it was an experience—an ever-evolving tapestry woven with threads of art, culture, and the human spirit.

Through the Elaine P. Wynn & Family Foundation, she actively supported community organizations aligned with her passions, including the proposed Las Vegas Museum of Art.

After news of her passing was made public, officials quickly shared their thoughts and condolences.

"Donna and I were saddened to hear of the passing of Elaine Wynn this morning. Not only was Elaine a visionary Las Vegas businesswoman, but she was an unparalleled philanthropist with a deep love for improving education and bettering her community. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with her family and loved ones."

"I’m incredibly saddened to hear about Elaine Wynn’s passing. Elaine was a trailblazer and a role model who showed us how strong women lead the way. She played an integral role in helping make Las Vegas the world class-destination it is today and gave back to our community through education and the arts. She was also a dear friend, and this is a tremendous loss. My thoughts are with her loved ones and everyone who knew her."



"I’m honored to have known Elaine, and to have seen her passion for Las Vegas first hand. She cared so deeply for our community, and whether it was education or the arts, she never missed an opportunity to lend a helping hand. Nevada has lost a giant today, and we’re all going to miss her. My thoughts are with the Wynn family in this time."



"All of Las Vegas is saddened by the loss of Elaine Wynn. I have known Elaine since I was a student at UNLV, and she has impacted my life in so very many ways. Elaine has been a force for compassion, the arts and philanthropy in our city for many decades. Her spirit, creativity and caring nature will live through her foundation, the many projects she has had a hand in and the many lives she has touched. I look forward to the future opening of the Las Vegas Museum of Art that she had partnered with the city to create. I join with my fellow citizens in expressing my sincerest condolences to her family, friends and loved ones. She will be missed."

"We are all deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Elaine Wynn, and send our condolences to her daughters, grandchildren, and her many close friends. As co-founder and one of the largest shareholders of Wynn Resorts, she helped to create and grow the company to become the most esteemed luxury resort brand in the world. Her many talents and special touches are indelibly imprinted on the company and still evident throughout our resorts.



"Elaine cared deeply about the employees of our resorts. The current and former employees who worked alongside her to create Wynn and Encore Las Vegas cherish the many fond memories they have of her, especially of when they opened Wynn Las Vegas with her 20 years ago this month."



"She was a tireless advocate for Las Vegas, for children and their education, and for the arts. We’re grateful that the enduring sense of philanthropy she instilled in our company continues to this day."

Contributions in her memory can be made to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art to support the construction of the Las Vegas Museum of Art.