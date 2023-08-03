State officials, law enforcement agencies unite to tackle surge of organized retail crime

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — To protect businesses and customers from the rising tide of organized retail crime, state law enforcement agencies are joining forces to share vital information and shut down online pirates.

Over the past seven years, law enforcement officials say organized retail crime in our valley has doubled.

"This is a real problem here in Clark County. We have prosecuted many people. We have convicted many people," said District Attorney Steve Wolfson.

Retail stores like Home Depot and mom-and-pop businesses have suffered from a surge in stolen merchandise, leading them to take preventive measures and secure items in locked displays.

Deputy Chief Nick Farese with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says thieves are earning a living now stealing merchandise from store shelves and distributing it to criminal partnerships online. He says online marketplaces are one of the main factors driving the increase in retail theft.

"We are targeting the fences because if you eradicate the fences, then these boosters or thieves, no matter what level they're at, they have to where to fence their merchandise," said Deputy Chief Nick Farese.

On Wednesday, members of the Nevada delegation toured a local home depot to see their anti-crime efforts. During a roundtable discussion, law enforcement, prosecutors, retail, corporate leaders, and politicians collaborated on new strategies to crack down on organized retail crime.

Raul Aguilar with Homeland Security says there is power in organizing efforts.

"HFI and Home Depot are working together on eight criminal investigations across the United States. This is a shining example of how law enforcement and retail can come together and make a lasting impact on these types of crimes," said Raul O. Aguilar with the Department of Homeland Security.