State officials issue Amber Alert for 10-month-old 'kidnapped' by armed mother

Officials say the child was last seen in northern Nevada near Fallon around 8 a.m. Monday morning.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 10-month-old child near Fallon, Nevada — east of Reno and about six hours from Las Vegas.

State authorities said the child was kidnapped by suspect Chelsea Daniels—the child's mother—and they are warning the public that she is armed.

The child and suspect were last seen around 8 a.m. Monday morning in a black 2006 Ford Explorer with Nevada license plate number 714 S57, according to the alert.

This is a developing story. Channel 13 will add updates as they are made available.

