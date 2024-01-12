Watch Now
State offices in northern Nevada to be closed ahead of winter weather

Posted at 5:37 AM, Jan 12, 2024
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered the closure of some state offices associated with the executive branch in northern Nevada on Friday, ahead of reports of inclement winter weather.

According to the National Weather Service, various winter weather advisories are in effect for Eureka, Lander, Humboldt, White Pine, and Elko counties throughout the weekend. Additionally, a blizzard warning is in effect for the Ruby Mountains and the East Humboldt Range until Saturday.

Lombardo ordered closures in Carson City and Churchill, Douglas, Lyon, Storey, and Washoe counties. This is due to reports of "potentially dangerous road conditions" from the Nevada Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Safety.

The offices will reopen on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.

