State of Nevada launches new website about the state's reproductive rights, abortion stance

Posted at 9:04 PM, Oct 10, 2022
(KTNV) — The State of Nevada launched a website that makes Nevada's stance on reproductive rights and abortion clear.

Governor Steve Sisolak also was involved with this website.

"As Governor, I am committed to ensuring Nevadans have access to reproductive health care without fear or shame,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “We will not abandon the right to an abortion, and we will protect those in need of care. This website is one more step forward in this work.”

The State said that it does not direct or disburse any general fund toward crisis pregnancy centers and under Governor Sisolak.

