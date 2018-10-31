State of Nevada hosting holiday auction of fine jewelry

Nevada’s Unclaimed Property Division is opening the vault for a special holiday auction of fine jewelry.

The auction, held through TNT Auction, will open Monday, Nov. 5, at 9 a.m. and closes Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 1 p.m.

Items can be previewed online here between now and the auctions opening. The items up for bid come from abandoned safe deposit boxes, the contents of which, after a three-year dormancy period, must be turned over to Nevada’s Unclaimed Property Division. Once delivered, the property is held for a minimum of one year, and a maximum of two years, and is advertised in newspapers around the state prior to being eligible for auction.

Once sold, Unclaimed Property continues to hold the value generated from each property for the original owner or their heirs until claimed.