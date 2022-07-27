State of Nevada awards Community Recovery Grants to more than 30 non-profits

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — On Tuesday, the State of Nevada awarded $30 million in Community Recovery Grants to support non-profits that provide community services in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, the program focuses on helping with five critical priority areas: investing in schools that prepare all children for success; solidifying a healthy state; providing good jobs for a diverse, vibrant and sustainable workforce; supporting families with access to quality and affordable child care; and strengthening secure housing.

"Every day, these non-profits do critical work to improve the lives of Nevadans – from fighting food insecurity and homelessness to connecting underserved communities with resources to succeed in education and the workforce,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “I’m so proud of the work done by Nevada lawmakers to get these federal dollars back into the community to directly help people across our State.”

“Today, I am proud to join my legislative colleagues on the Interim Finance Committee and send dollars to support our state’s veterans, protect seniors from elder abuse, and fight back against sexual predators,” said Senator Marilyn Dondero Loop. She continued, “With the support of the Governor, the legislature has approved hundreds of millions of dollars for the Community Recovery Grant program and is helping Nevadans get back on track. “

“Today, the Interim Finance Committee approved various grants to nonprofits across the state that work to support Nevadan families hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Assemblywoman Brittney Miller. She continued, “These organizations do important work helping everyday families with access to affordable childcare, housing, and good paying jobs. I want to thank my colleagues who voted in favor of these grants that will have an immediate impact on our state, and our fellow Nevadans.”

The Interim Finance Committee approved more than 30 applicants to receive Community Recovery Grants: