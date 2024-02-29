State excited for new DMV center, but plans irk neighbors

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A new Department of Motor Vehicles complex is set to go up on the valley's south side.

Dirt work for the project — near the intersection of Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Valley View Boulevard — is expected to start in the next few months, according to the Nevada DMV.

The location, once it's up and running, will replace the DMV facility in Henderson on Stephanie Street and the commercial DMV center in North Las Vegas.

The project received zoning approval from Clark County last year. It's expected to open in 2026 or 2027.

"It's a ways away, but a good development is on the way," says Hailey Foster, a public information officer for the Nevada DMV.

The complex will service general public customers and commercially licensed drivers. The DMV has not yet indicated how much it's expected to cost.

The area that will be developed is now open desert land just west of Interstate 15, near the South Point. Not everyone who lives in that area is excited about the planned facility.

"It's not something that we're looking forward to," says Andrew Patai, who lives on Le Baron Avenue in a neighborhood that will be just a short walk from the new center. "We moved out here specifically because it is a little bit quieter here. We're off the beaten path a little."

Foster says dirt work could start at the site as soon as April.