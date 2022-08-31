StartUpNV partners with the state for investment funding

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — StartUpNV is partnering with the state through the state small business credit initiative. The state will match StartUpNVs investment into over 40 Nevada-based companies. For every dollar StartUpNV invest, the state will match. The fund will be called the 1864 Fund, a tribute to the year Nevada was founded as a state. From the State’s perspective they don’t have to worry about vetting these companies. That is already done through StartUpNV.

StartUpNV executive director Jeff Saling says this is a very important step for the startup ecosystem in Nevada.

"What we’re trying to do with this program is trying to generate venture capital inside of the state of Nevada so that we can kind of take care of ourselves. So that we can have a startup ecosystem, diversify the economy and expand the startup ecosystem," says Saling.

As of now, the 1864 Fund is set to be a year program that is already up and running. If you are an entrepreneur looking to get your business off the ground you are encouraged to pitch your idea to StartUpNV.