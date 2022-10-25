Staff member assaulted on campus at Rancho High School in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Rancho High School staff member was assaulted on campus by an "unknown individual" on Monday, according to an email from the school principal.

The staff member was assaulted outside of a school building after school was closed for the day, according to Principal Darlin Delgado.

Read the full statement sent to parents and students below:

This is Rancho High School Principal Darlin Delgado.



As always, we want to inform you of important issues in our school community.



Yesterday after our school was closed, a member of our school staff was assaulted on campus outside of our school building by an unknown individual.



CCSD Police are aware and are investigating at the moment.

The incident is under investigation by Clark County School District police. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (702) 799-5411.