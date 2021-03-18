St. Patrick's Day pub crawl draws people to AREA15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Even though St. Patrick's Day celebrations feel and look different this year, AREA15 says it has found a way to still have fun with the goal of keeping you safe.

"Starting early this afternoon, people headed out to take part in the 'Lepre-Con Crawl' hosted by AREA15."

In addition to having access to the five bars in the space, a live cover band is taking requests.

Because we are still in the midst of a pandemic, AREA15 says it will keep everyone safe by having a controlled crowd with face masks required for employees as well as the guests when they are not eating or drinking.

There will also be hand sanitizing stations to keep them clean.

"You can get a good St. Paddy’s Day drink here, so this is the place to be on St. Paddy’s Day," said Chris Wink, the director of content and cool stuff at AREA15.

"100%," he added.

The event sold out.