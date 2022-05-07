Watch
St. Louis seeking to boost population with Afghan refugees

Jeff Roberson/AP
Inamullah Niazai speaks during an interview Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in St. Louis. Niazai is one of about 600 people who have fled Afganistan and made it to St. Louis in the nearly nine months since the Afghan capital of Kabul was ceded to the Taliban, with another 750 expected by later this year. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 2:12 PM, May 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-07 17:12:13-04

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An aggressive effort in St. Louis is trying to lure Afghan refugees. About 600 have made it to the Midwestern city so far and another 750 are expected by later this year.

Civic leaders are hopeful that over the next few years, thousands more will decide to locate to St. Louis, helping to offset seven decades of population loss and rejuvenate urban neighborhoods — just as the arrival of Bosnian refugees did three decades ago.

The St. Louis region is now home to about 40,000 Bosnians. An area of the city known as “Little Bosnia” features Bosnian-run businesses, a chamber of commerce and even an online newspaper.

