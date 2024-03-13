Spy Ninjas HQ: Vegas' newest adventure park offers thrills for the whole family

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With spring break now underway, students have some extra time on their hands. If you're looking for an exciting experience for your kids or teens, Spy Ninjas HQ, a new adventure theme park, recently opened to the public.

It's located at 7980 W. Sahara Ave, which is off of S. Buffalo Drive.

Spy Ninjas HQ stands out as the first of its kind, offering a YouTube adventure theme park that allows guests to capture and share their experiences.

Created by popular YouTubers Chad Wild Clay and Vy Qwaint, the park features a variety of attractions, including multi-level escape rooms, a five-level obstacle course, beginner to advanced wall climbing, free-roam virtual reality, axe-throwing, and trampolines.

"The entire family can come here. We designed it for all ages. I’m a guy with four kids myself and I knew in Vegas it was hard to find a spot where all my kids could come," said Spy Ninjas HQ Spy Master Bryan Severance. "So when we partnered with Chad and Vy, it was the perfect ability for the whole family to come out.”

The park will be open Wednesday through Monday. Weekdays it will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, it will be open from 10 a.m. to midnight.

You can learn more information on their website atwww.spyninjashq.com.