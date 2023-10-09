Springs Preserve reopens butterfly habitat in time for fall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you haven't had the chance to explore Springs Preserve this fall, don't worry. There's still plenty of time to visit before the season comes to a close. One popular thing you might want to check out is the butterfly habitat, which just opened for the fall.

Along with the butterfly habitat, the park is also hosting its annual Haunted Harvest event. While the Haunted Harvest event is already sold out, tickets are still available for the Nevada Day Celebration on the 27th.

The butterfly habitat, a seasonal attraction, is also open for a limited time. Senior Zoologist Katrina Smith encourages anyone interested in experiencing the butterflies to visit the habitat while it's still available.

"We're only open in the spring and the fall because these seasons provide the perfect temperature conditions for butterfly activity,” Smith said. “It allows them to be warm enough for flight but not too hot or cold. Their unique biology demands the sun's warmth to awaken them, enabling them to flutter and showcase their vibrant colors."

The Butterfly Habitat is open Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. until Nov. 20th.