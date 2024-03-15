Spring Mountains receive up to 15 inches of snow as storm passes through southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As a storm system moves through southern Nevada, it's leading to snow in the Spring Mountains.

The National Weather Service said from Friday into Saturday night, elevations above 6,000 feet will receive three to six inches of snow and elevations about 8,000 feet could receive between six and ten inches of snow. Charleston Peak is expected to get up to a foot of snow.

According to meteorologists, motorists can expect snow-covered roads and icy conditions, which may lead to road closures on Highways 156, 157, and 158 around Mt. Charleston.

On Friday, Lee Canyon Road, also known as State Route 156, was closed by Nevada State Police around 10:30 a.m. due to heavy snow. Crews worked on plowing the road.

According to the Lee Canyon resort, they've received 15 inches of snow over the last 24 hours.

They said they are open today but are reminding motorists to be patient on the roads and be prepared for possible delays.

According to Mt. Charleston officials, the Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway will be closed on Friday due to winter weather conditions and they're advising visitors to avoid traveling to the mountains.

The area is under a winder weather advisory through 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Nevada State Police are reminding visitors to plan ahead before getting into a vehicle during wet, snowy conditions.



Always buckle up.

Turn your headlights on to be seen.

Reduce speed and maintain distance for conditions.

Always use your vehicle's wipers.

Watch your braking, brake early and do not slam on your brakes on wet roads.

