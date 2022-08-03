Spring Mountain Motor Resort & Country Club hit hard by flooding

(KTNV) — One moment this racetrack country club was pristine...then the next, flood water came crashing down, splitting this roads in half, traveled into residential homes causing millions of dollars if damage.

Not only did the flooding damage the racetrack but the water flooded homes with mud. The Chamberlains home is less than 2 years old and they say they have never seen anything like this.

"We got the brunt of it coming down the hill here. We thought we were pretty safe in this spot," says Peyton Chamberlain.

The force of the water knocked down brick walls, split roads, and filled drainage tunnels with debris and mud.

A little further down, water formed a pond on the east racetrack that is still submerged days later. The motor resort and country club told Channel 13 that they have never seen anything like this in the 18 years they’ve been there.

Director of Marketing for the club Todd Crutcher explains: "The water came rushing down the mountain. Normally it comes from different directions. This is the first time we’ve seen it more or less come from the right side. This is actually a racetrack you see. You go in from two different directions but now it just looks like one big pond. It came rushing through the homes and sadly the owners belongings were floating on the track."

There isn't an estimate yet on when all of the cleanup will be done but at least one track will be closed for at least a week or more.