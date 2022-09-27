Sports continue to find home in LV, NFL 'Pro Bowl Games' extends to week-long events

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The NFL announced Monday changes to the Pro Bowl, now named the Pro Bowl Games.

The games will now be a week-long celebration of player skills and ending with a flag-football game.

These changes bring lots of ongoing excitement to sports fans not only in Las Vegas but across the world.

According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA):

Potential Visitor Attitudes - Sports:

73% of U.S. sports fans agree seeing live sports in Las Vegas adds a whole new dimension to the Vegas experience

56% of U.S. sports fans agree that having live sports in Las Vegas is a reason to add a visit or extend a trip to the destination

U.S. sports fans who say they would travel to Las Vegas and watch sports estimate they would spend $1,154 more per trip than a visitor who does not intend to include sports

Among potential sports travelers to Las Vegas:

50% would come to attend an event

18% would come just to watch the event on a screen here

32% would do both

But local fans say they want even more...

“Lets bring an NBA team here," said Michael Gonzales, local resident, "we should bring a baseball team here. Stadiums for everything!”

Upcoming sporting events in Las Vegas include Formula 1 2023, the Pro Bowl Games, and the Super Bowl 2024.