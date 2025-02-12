Sphere XO Design Challenge is now underway for local valley students

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The annual Sphere XO Student Design Challenge is now underway. This year's theme is Earth Day!

Elementary and middle school students are working on their designs on paper, meanwhile, high school and college students are learning how to use VR technology to create their art.

UNLV, CCSD students use VR to create art submissions for Sphere challenge

One of last year's winners tells us it still hasn't hit him seeing his work showcased on the massive venue.

"It's probably one of the most incredible things I've ever done as an artist. As an architect, I'm still on one of the highest highs ever of seeing my art on the Sphere for sure," winner Raul Montez said.

Meg Meyer/Sphere Entertainment September 28, 2023: Sphere PFE Test

Winning CCSD high school students and UNLV students will receive a $10,000 scholarship, and winning elementary and middle school students will receive a $10,000 donation to their art program.

The winner will also have their art debut at the Exosphere on Earth Day, April 22.

