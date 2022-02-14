Specialty license plates available to support Las Vegas police foundation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada drivers can show their support to Las Vegas police by purchasing the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation charitable specialty license plate.

The LVMPD Foundation plates feature the department’s badge with the tagline “Supporting Our Heroes.”

Proceeds from the purchase of the plates from the Nevada DMV benefit the LVMPD Foundation and help support hundreds of programs and initiatives that help keep the local community safe, according to a news release about the plates.

“In January, the LVMPD Foundation launched Go True Blue campaign, a year-long drive to honor hardworking local officers and law enforcement professionals throughout Southern Nevada,” said Tom Kovach, executive director of the LVMPD Foundation. “Purchasing an LVMPD Foundation specialty license plate is a great way to demonstrate both support and appreciation for hard-working LVMPD officers.”

LVMPD Foundation license plates are available at DMV offices and via online registration.

