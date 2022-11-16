Special Olympics of Nevada set to host 2022 ‘Bowl for the Gold’

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday, November 17, Special Olympics Nevada will host its 2022 Bowl for the Gold event. This event includes a fun afternoon of bowling with your friends while also supporting SONV.

According to a press release, there are two options for registering: individually or as part of a four-person team. Registration includes three bowling games, each with a different theme, in which participants will be paired with a SONV athlete to cheer them on.

Individual registration is $55 per person, with the option of joining an existing team or being matched with three other bowlers. The registration fee for a four-person team is $220. Registration includes dinner and nonalcoholic beverages.

Donations raised during the event will help SONV establish an independently run chapter in Nevada, in addition to supporting the organization's sports, education, athlete leadership training, and health programs for athletes with intellectual disabilities. While all fundraising dollars go to Nevada athletes, SONV is currently managed by Special Olympics Northern California.

Those interested in registering or learning more can do so by visiting sonv.org.