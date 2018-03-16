Special needs girls sell thousands of Girl Scout cookies in Las Vegas

Marissa Kynaston
9:11 AM, Mar 16, 2018
11:20 AM, Mar 16, 2018

A girl that belongs to a special-needs Girl Scout troop is one of the top sellers in the state of Nevada. Marissa Kynaston reporting.

KTNV
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The only special needs Girl Scout troop in the valley is celebrating a record year for them with cookie sales. 

About half of the troop is non-verbal. However, the challenges the girls face haven't stopped them from selling thousands of boxes of cookies this season. 

"It's just nice to see them be a part of the community," says Troop 83 leader, Amber Sanders, who also has a daughter in the troop. 

The girls wear lanyards, so customers can easily point to a picture of which cookie they want.  Sometimes, it's a huge milestone in their development and growth just to approach a stranger. 

"This gives them self-esteem," Sanders says. "It builds their confidence."

Sanders says starting the troop, and watching the girls earn badges just like every other girl, has been a dream come true for her. 

"There's not a whole lot out there for our kiddos," Sanders says. "So it's very important for them to say, 'You know what? I am a Girl Scout, and I can earn these badges!'"

Cookie sales for the troop end this weekend. They are still selling boxes online

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top