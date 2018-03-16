Special needs girls sell thousands of Girl Scout cookies in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The only special needs Girl Scout troop in the valley is celebrating a record year for them with cookie sales.

About half of the troop is non-verbal. However, the challenges the girls face haven't stopped them from selling thousands of boxes of cookies this season.

"It's just nice to see them be a part of the community," says Troop 83 leader, Amber Sanders, who also has a daughter in the troop.

The girls wear lanyards, so customers can easily point to a picture of which cookie they want. Sometimes, it's a huge milestone in their development and growth just to approach a stranger.

"This gives them self-esteem," Sanders says. "It builds their confidence."

Sanders says starting the troop, and watching the girls earn badges just like every other girl, has been a dream come true for her.

"There's not a whole lot out there for our kiddos," Sanders says. "So it's very important for them to say, 'You know what? I am a Girl Scout, and I can earn these badges!'"

Cookie sales for the troop end this weekend. They are still selling boxes online.