Speaker Johnson calls on Biden to resign presidential office completely

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the wake of President Joe Biden's announcement that he will no longer seek reelection in 2024, one federal leader is calling on him to resign from the presidency completely.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, a Republican representing Louisiana, said in a tweet on Sunday, that if "Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President. He must resign the office immediately."

At this unprecedented juncture in American history, we must be clear about what just happened. The Democrat Party forced the Democrat nominee off the ballot, just over 100 days before the election.



Having invalidated the votes of more than 14 million Americans who selected Joe… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 21, 2024

In his letter to the American people, Biden said that while he will no seek reelection he does intent to continue to serve the remainder of his term. He also went on to endorse current Vice President Kamala Harris as the nominee for the Democratic Party.