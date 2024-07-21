Watch Now
Speaker Johnson calls on Biden to resign presidential office completely

Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he will end his bid for reelection in the 2024 presidential campaign.
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Posted at 12:06 PM, Jul 21, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the wake of President Joe Biden's announcement that he will no longer seek reelection in 2024, one federal leader is calling on him to resign from the presidency completely.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, a Republican representing Louisiana, said in a tweet on Sunday, that if "Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President. He must resign the office immediately."

In his letter to the American people, Biden said that while he will no seek reelection he does intent to continue to serve the remainder of his term. He also went on to endorse current Vice President Kamala Harris as the nominee for the Democratic Party.

